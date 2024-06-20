Kingsbridge Morrison’s Community Champion has been looking back on a busy 12 months and forward to the next.
Together for Short Lives is their partnership charity supporting Children's Hospice South West.
The Butterfly Trail relay event is a month-long fundraiser going from store to store to raise awareness and vital funds.
They have raised £3,683.32 in the Kingsbridge store alone.
In May last year they did a virtual bike ride to London for the Coronation of King Charles III and raised £536.43, in June they invited the Girl Guides to the store for the day where they did bag packing and a tombola and raised £505.09.
In July Community Champion Amanda Holt-Johns did a food bank drive, where she invited the local foodbank to the store for the day. Amanda also set up a fill a parking space challenge, which went really well.
In August Kingsbridge had its day with the butterfly and they raised £395.07.
John Foale kick started the butterfly's journey to Totnes by tractor and trailer and then Ollie at Greenkeepers for took it the rest of the way.
Amanda said : “I love my role as Community Champion.
“I love helping my local community as well as raising money for charity.
“I couldn't do my job without the help and support of the local community, so from the bottom of my heart, I thank you all.
“In the next few weeks one of our colleges, Mike Stevenson, will be taking a huge leap of faith and will be jumping out of a plane for Children's Hospice South West.
“They have a raffle in store for a couple of hampers to help Mikey raise some funds towards his final total, this is to be drawn on Thursday August 31, you can buy your tickets at the kiosk.”
There is also a just giving page on Facebook which you can find on Amanda’s Community page.
To find out more about the Butterfly Trail visit: www.togetherforshortlives.org.uk/butterfly-trail