Ivybridge Police are looking foe cable theives. There have been three occasions within three days where someone has used an angle grinder on a pole in order to cut down live high voltage electricity cables in order to steal the cable. The thefts have all taken place in the south Dartmoor area: Lee Moor, Hemeredon and Bickleigh.
PC Ryan Cann said: “This process is extremely dangerous and ultimately leaves live cable lying on the ground which poses significant risk to members of the public. I would like the release to stress vigilance near powerlines should anyone see cable lying on the ground and to ask that any suspicious activity to be reported immediately. I’d like to add that anyone working on a power line will be wearing clearly identifiable national grid uniform and driving a fully marked vehicle.