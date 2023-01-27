A spokesperson for the club explained that all are welcome to the event: “The more the merrier! We would love local residents and visitors to the area to meet us and join in the litter collection... There will be collection buckets at the beach so that you can make a donation to help the great work The 2minute Foundation do. It’s a great morning out and a chance to meet like-minded people as well as doing your bit for the environment. Whether you have two minutes or 20 minutes every minute you give makes a difference to the levels of marine litter. “