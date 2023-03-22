UPDATE 10pm, March 22, from West Devon Police: "We can confirm that this gent has been found and is on his way home. Well done to all resources involved."
POLICE are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 78-year-old Dennis Noonan, who has been reported missing from the North Tawton area.
Dennis was last seen in the North Tawton area at around 2.45pm today, Wednesday, March 22.
He is described as a white male with dark grey hair and is approximately 5ft 10in tall.
He may be wearing a grey jacket with a fur-lined hood, blue jeans and black boots. He was also carrying a blue jacket.
He may have caught a train heading for London Waterloo.
If you have seen Dennis, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 498 of 22/3/22.