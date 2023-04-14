The A379 is closed is closed in Kingsbridge following a 'serious' collision between a car and a motorcycle.
It happened between Plymouth Road and the A381 near Palegate Cross in Churchstow.
There are reports that the air ambulance has landed.
In a statement Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Emergency services have been called to reports of a serious collision between a car and a motorcycle in Plymouth Road, Kingsbridge, at around 2.20pm today. Road closures are in place and are expected to remain so for some time. Motorists are currently advised to avoid the area. One person is reported to have sustained serious injuries. Officers remain at the scene and the incident is ongoing.