A CREDITON mother has issued an appeal to trace her vulnerable daughter who has not been seen since 7.30pm on Thursday, June 27.
Hayley Leaman says that Krystal-Louise Toye (17) is 14 weeks pregnant and that no-one has been able to contact her or knows where she is.
She said Krystal-Louise has links with Hatherleigh, North Tawton, Exeter and Dorset.
“I don’t know where she is.
“The police have been very helpful and checked some addresses.
“If you can help, please contact the police.”
If you see Krystal-Louise or know where she is, please contact the police using the 999 number and quoting police log 1035 of 27/06/24.